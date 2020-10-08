National Assembly vows to pass 2021 budget by year ending, tells why

The National Assembly has promised that the 2021 Appropriation Bill would be passed before the end of this year.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan made the promise as President Muhammadu Buhari

submitted to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 8, the 2021 budget.

Lawan said that the 2021 budget would consolidate on the achievements of the 2020 budget.

“The National Assembly is again ready to pass the 2021 budget before the end of the year by the grace of God.

“This will continue to enable planning and enhanced productivity and efficiency in the management and application of our resources,” Lawan said.

Buhari presented a budget estimate of N13.08 trillion for the 2021 fiscal year with capital expenditure pegged at 29 percent and with a deficit of N4.48 trillion.

