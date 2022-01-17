National Assembly worker falls from stairs, dies

A worker with the National Assembly, Abdul Olajide Abayomi, fell down from the stairs at the Assembly complex and died on Monday.

Abayomi, 34, worked with the Inter-Parliamentary Department under the Directorate of Inter-Parliamentary and Protocols in the National Assembly.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the deceased was on his way to the second floor of the White House section of the complex when he slipped and rolled down the stairs.

READ ALSO: NASS workers to commence strike

He was taken to the National Assembly Clinic for medical attention by his colleagues but died on the way.

Doctors confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest and other underlying ailments.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now