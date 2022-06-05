National Assembly workers begin strike over unpaid salary arrears

National Assembly workers under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have embarked on an indefinite strike over the non-payment of a backlog of salaries and allowances by the management.

In a statement issued by its Secretary General, Hammed Awobifa, on Sunday, PASAN noted that the industrial action followed three notices to the management.

The association listed the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the parties on the 24 months’ arrears of minimum wage, and the non-implementation of Conditions of Service in the MoU signed in April 2021.

The statement read: “The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, National Assembly Service Commission and National Assembly (chapters), at its joint congress meeting of 2nd June, 2022, resolved to embark on an indefinite strike over the failure of the National Assembly management to implement the subsisting MoU jointly signed by NASC and NASS management and PASAN on the 13th of April, 2021.

“PASAN had issued a communiqué on the 28th March, 2022, where it demanded full implementation of the subsisting MoU and the Revised Conditions of Service. It also notified the National Assembly management of 21 days, 14 days and 7 days service of notice for industrial action if by 31st May, 2022, National Assembly Management failed to comply with the congress resolution.

“In view of this unfortunate development, the Association is embarking on an indefinite Strike commencing from 12 midnight on Sunday 5th June, 2022.”

