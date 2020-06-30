NATIONAL CONVENTION: Report on zoning arrangement fake, APC says

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied a report on its zoning arrangement ahead of the party’s planned National Convention.

A report circulating on social media claimed the party had concluded zoning arrangements for the offices in its National Working Committee (NWC) before the convention.

But in a statement on Tuesday by its

Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party denied the claim.

Nabena said that zoning of party offices was not even part of the agenda at Monday’s inaugural meeting of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

“A purported zoning arrangement for the planned National Convention of the All Progressives Congress APC which has gone viral in the social media is fake.

“Party members, supporters, stakeholders and indeed the general public are advised to disregard the fake news.

“The inaugural meeting of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) which held at the APC National Secretariat on Monday did not discuss or issue the fake zoning arrangement for the planned National Convention,” he said.

Nabena said that the party would officially communicate and make public it’s zoning arrangement for the convention any time such was done.

He said that the committee during its inaugural meeting unanimously adopted a six-point working document aimed at repositioning the party.

He added, “Members also renewed their commitment to work as a family in the interest of the party and appealed to all leaders and members to give full cooperation to the Committee in the discharge of its duties/mandate.

“The meeting also approved the composition of the following Committees: Edo State Governorship National Campaign Council; Consultation/Reconciliation Committees for Edo and Ondo States ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections.”

