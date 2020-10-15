National Identity Number soon to be made mandatory –Minister

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared that the National Identity Number (NIN) will soon be made mandatory for citizens accessing government services and interventions.

This was revealed on Wednesday by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) when he received a briefing from the Management team of the Buhari transfers NIMC to Ministry of Communications on their activities.

During the briefing, Pantami called on the commission to ensure a 500% increase in the number of monthly Citizens’ Digital Identity Enrolments-up from the current 500,000 monthly enrolments to 2.5million monthly enrolments.

He said “This is imperative because the National Identity Number (NIN) will soon be made mandatory for accessing government services and interventions.”

He assured the NIMC team that he would do all he could, to address the challenges, especially those of funding, being faced by the commission.

According to his Spokesperson, Mrs. Uwa Suleiman, the minister also stated that he is “committed to ensuring that citizens easily obtain secure digital identity” and urged them to “enroll as soon as possible.”

He noted that; “Digital Identity is one of the key requirements of any digital economy and it is captured under Pillar #6 of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria.”

