National Theatre renovation to create 16,000 jobs -- FG | Ripples Nigeria

News
National Theatre renovation to create 16,000 jobs — FG
Sunday Ododo, general manager of the National Theatre has said the 44-year old complex will create more than 16,000 jobs during and after its renovation.
Mr Ododo disclosed that most of the jobs would come from entertainment, fashion, and information technology.
“Some of the jobs will be direct. Others will be indirect. The National Theatre will definitely be a hub for lots of activities,” Ododo said.
The Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (through the Bankers Committee) recently signed a Memorandum Of Understanding for renovation of the complex with an investment of N21.894 billion.
CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, at the signing of the MOU, said revamping the complex would unlock a mass of creative talents of thousands of Nigerian youths in various fields.
“The jobs will come directly and indirectly through the ongoing radical restoration, revamping, and renovation of the edifice. When completed, the complex, which is 44 years old, will be a huge business centre,”Ododo said while assessing the progress of the renovation.
“It will be the place to be. Food sellers and other petty businesses will not be left out. Those coming for events will be served.”
“That is why we are glad to inform Nigerians that with the new arrangement, there’s a component that says that once the work is finished, a company will be engaged to maintain the facility every day for the next five years. If its work is good, it will be re-engaged; if otherwise, another company will be brought on board.
“We will be making available a media centre that can take care of multi-language interpretation. We have a 5,000-capacity main bowl. That one can take any UN event, any World Bank event, and any international event,” Mr Ododo explained.
By Ibraheem Alawode
