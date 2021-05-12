Nationwide blackout as electricity grid collapses | Ripples Nigeria

Ahead of the sallah celebration, Nigeria’s power grid collapsed on Wednesday with total blackout experienced in several parts of the nation.

Kaduna Electric and Eko Electricity Distribution Company announced that the national grid collapse occured around 11am, in separate messages to consumers and through their social media accounts.

Kaduna Electric, in a message to its customers via its Twitter handle, said: “We regret to inform you that the loss of power supply in our franchise – Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states – is as a result of the collapse of the national grid. The collapse occurred at about 11:26 am this morning”.

Meanwhile, Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc, in a text message to its customers, said, “Dear customer, there is a partial system collapse on the national grid. Our TCN partners are working to restore supply immediately. Please bear with us.”

The grid, which is being managed by government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria, has continued to suffer system collapse over the years amid a lack of spinning reserve that is meant to forestall such occurrences.

