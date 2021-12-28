Nat’l Assembly passes 2022 budget, forwards bill to Buhari

The National Assembly on Tuesday approved the 2022 Appropriation Bill and forwarded the document to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the House of Representatives and the Senate passed the Federal Government’s 2022 budget on Tuesday and Wednesday last week, raising the total estimates from the proposed N16.391tn to N17.126tn and the oil benchmark from the proposed $57 per barrel to $62.

According to a letter from the Clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Amos, to the Presidency, the budget was transmitted on Friday and received by the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President on Saturday.

The letter of transmission, with Reference Number NASS/CNA/37/Vol.1/35, was addressed to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and titled ‘APPROPRIATION BILL, 2022.’

The letter read: “In consonance with the Provisions of the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, I wish, with due respect, to forward to Your Excellency, the authenticated copies of Appropriation Bill, 2022, for your consideration and assent.

“After Your Excellency’s assent, one copy of the signed bill should be retained in your office while the other two are to be returned for our further action, please.

“With my highest regards.”

The President is expected to assent to the money bill by Saturday.

