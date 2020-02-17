Latest Politics

Nat’l chairman, secretary, others emerge for New Action Alliance

February 17, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Action Alliance (AA) has a new National Chairman and a new Secretary of the party following its just concluded national convention and election of new officers staged in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Speaking on Sunday moments after he was elected as the new National Chairman of the party, Mr. Adekunle Omoaje, assured faithful that the new elected executives would re-position the party for greater achievements in the nation’s political space.

“After our swearing-in today, we will start massive registration of members into our party. AA is a household name among political parties in Nigeria.

“We will use the influence of all our elders and leaders to attract more people, especially the youth, to the party, by God’s grace,” Omoaje said.

During the national convention, Abdulwasiu Adeyemi was elected as the National Deputy Financial Secretary; Mr Olaniyi Fadahunsi, National Auditor; Mr Olu Omotoso, National Publicity Secretary and Mr Rufai Abiodun, Legal Adviser.

Others elected were Hajia Aisha Abdullahi, Deputy National Women Leader; Dr Mike Madu, National Youth Leader; National Vice Chairman, South-West, Mr Joshua Adewale, Mr Solomon Oken, National Vice Chairman, South-East and Mr Bright Owobrie, National Vice Chairman, South-South.

