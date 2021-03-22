Nat'l Sports Festival: COVID-19 vaccine made compulsory for athletes, officials | Ripples Nigeria

Athletes and officials that are billed to participate at the forthcoming 20th edition of the National Sports Festival have been mandated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

This was made known to the public by the Organizing Committee of the Sports fiesta, which is set to hold between April 2 and 14 in Benin, Edo state.

According to a statement signed by Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Committee, athletes must be vaccinated before arrival for the showpiece.

“MOC (Main Organising Committee) has decided that all athletes/officials from the 36 states and the FCT participating in the National Sports Festival must take COVID-19 tests 72 hours before arrival for the tournament,” the statement read in part.

“All athletes/officials are to take COVID-19 vaccines at least 12 days before arrival for the tournament.

“Athletes/officials are to present certificates and documentation of COVID-19 tests and vaccination before they can be admitted into the Games Villages in the state.”

The Sports Festival was initially scheduled to hold between March and April, 2020, but was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edo state has now liaised with the Federal Government as all plans to have the fiesta hold next month have been put in place.

Meanwhile, in line with COVID-19 protocols, athletes and officials expected to participate in the Games have been reduced from 14,000 to 8,000 participants, the statement added.

