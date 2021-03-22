Nat'l Sports Festival: COVID-19 vaccine made compulsory for athletes, officials | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Nat’l Sports Festival: COVID-19 vaccine made compulsory for athletes, officials
Athletes and officials that are billed to participate at the forthcoming 20th edition of the National Sports Festival have been mandated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
This was made known to the public by the Organizing Committee of the Sports fiesta, which is set to hold between April 2 and 14 in Benin, Edo state.
According to a statement signed by Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Committee, athletes must be vaccinated before arrival for the showpiece.
“MOC (Main Organising Committee) has decided that all athletes/officials from the 36 states and the FCT participating in the National Sports Festival must take COVID-19 tests 72 hours before arrival for the tournament,” the statement read in part.
Read Also: Edo ‘ready to host’ Sports Festival but ‘no fund’ for execution –Obaseki
“All athletes/officials are to take COVID-19 vaccines at least 12 days before arrival for the tournament.
“Athletes/officials are to present certificates and documentation of COVID-19 tests and vaccination before they can be admitted into the Games Villages in the state.”
The Sports Festival was initially scheduled to hold between March and April, 2020, but was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edo state has now liaised with the Federal Government as all plans to have the fiesta hold next month have been put in place.
Meanwhile, in line with COVID-19 protocols, athletes and officials expected to participate in the Games have been reduced from 14,000 to 8,000 participants, the statement added.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Nat’l Sports Festival: COVID-19 vaccine made compulsory for athletes, officials
Athletes and officials that are billed to participate at the forthcoming 20th edition of the National Sports Festival have been...
Messi breaks appearance record, helps Barca thrash Sociedad to go second
Lionel Messi has become the player with the most appearances in the history of Barcelona after he broke Xavi’s record...
Spurs bounce back from Europa loss; Arsenal fight back in six-goal thriller
Tottenham Hotspur bounced back from their disappointing exit from the Europa League last Thursday to beat Aston Villa in the...
FA Cup: Iheanacho bags brace, assist as Leicester stun Man Utd; Chelsea through
Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were both in action for Leicester City in their FA Cup...
Juventus’ hopes of 10th straight Serie A title dented with shock loss to Benevento
Serie A champions, Juventus had their title hopes dented after a shock home defeat to Benevento in a league game...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...