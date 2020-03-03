CORONAVIRUS: Sports Ministry to set up isolation centre ahead Nat’l Sports Festival

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is currently setting up a coronavirus isolation centre in Benin, Edo state capital, ahead of this year’s National Sports Festival.

This was revealed to the media by the ministry’s Director of Planning and member of the Main Organising Committee for Edo 2020, Peter Nelson.

The coronavirus disease, which started from Wuhan in China, has killed thousands of people across the world, and a first case was only confirmed in Nigeria last Friday.

Nelson said the rumours about the fears of coronavirus stopping the biennial event from happening is untrue, as the Sports ministry is having things under control.

“The 2020 Edo National Sports Festival is on track, the Games will go on as scheduled. There is nothing to be worried about,” he said.

“The minister has directed the setting up of an isolation centre to take care of any case of the virus.

“The Director of Sports Medicine is working closely with the Edo State Government to ensure a hitch-free festival. We have no doubt that everything will work well.

“The rumour about postponing the festival is unfounded.

“We are on top of the situation and we are going to have a very successful festival.”

Meanwhile, the Sports ministry has carried out inspection of facilities last week ahead of the festival which is billed to take place between March 22 and April 1, 2020.

