Navy arrests 16 suspected pipeline vandals in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy has arrested 16 suspected pipeline vandals in Lagos.

The Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, said in a statement on Monday the suspects were arrested by the operatives at the Atlas Cove on Friday.

According to him, the suspects were arrested with 73 kegs of 50 litres and 18 kegs of 25 litres filled with products suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.

He said: “Some were also arrested during a routine harbour patrol at the creek around the snake Island.

The commander stressed that the arrest of the suspects would send a message to the criminals on the Nigerian Navy’s resolve of zero-tolerance to pipeline vandalism and illegal bunkering.

Mohammed added: “NNS BEECROFT will not relent in executing the mandate of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, which is geared toward eliminating economic sabotage thereby boosting national prosperity.”

He said the suspects had been handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for prosecution.

