Navy arrests 2 suspects taking 3,500 litres of petrol to Cameroon
Men of the Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka, have arrested two suspected oil thieves carrying 3,500 litres of petrol in a wooden boat to Cameroon.
The Commanding Officer of FOB, Capt. Uche Aneke, disclosed this while handing over the suspects and items to Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Ibaka on Tuesday.
He said that the suspects were arrested along the waterways on May 18.
Aneke said that the navy base received an intelligence report of suspected smuggling activity within her area of operation.
He said: “Consequently, our gunboats on routine patrol were vectored to intercept and arrest the two suspected smugglers.
“They were arrested with a wooden boat that contained 3,500 litres of petrol concealed under goods and covered with tarpaulin.
“Intelligence report indicated that the boat was conveying products suspected to have been smuggled from Grey Creek near Effiat Community and headed towards Cameroon.”
