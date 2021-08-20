Metro
Navy confiscates four trucks used for illegal bunkering in Lagos
The Western Naval Command on Friday confiscated four trucks used for illegal bunkering at Idimu area of Lagos State.
The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Jason Gbassa, disclosed this to journalists during a visit to the site of the illegal operation.
Gbassa, who said no arrest was made during the operation, said the trucks would be forfeited to the Federal Government.
He said: “The culprits abandoned their trucks and appliances when they saw our men approaching.
“The striking thing is that people have the effrontery to carry out such illegal activities against the mandate of Operation Awatse in a built-up area where people reside.
“We have the trucks with us and some of them are loaded.
“We are going to move them back to base and follow-up with further investigations and handing over to the appropriate agencies.
“We will follow up on this case and ensure we conclude effectively to make sure that the trucks are forfeited to the Federal Government.”
The navy commander noted that four people who were involved in a similar incident some weeks ago had been convicted.
“We will continue to pursue the perpetrators in order to know the people behind these illegal acts,” he added.
