Navy cracks down on oil theft, shuts down eight illegal refineries in Niger Delta

Personnel from the Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos have dismantled eight illegal oil refining sites in the creeks of the Niger Delta.

The operation, part of an ongoing crackdown to boost Nigeria’s crude oil output and stop economic sabotage, was revealed in Warri, Delta State, on Tuesday.

FOB Escravos Commanding Officer, Navy Capt. Ikenna Okoloagu, told journalists that the efforts followed multiple targeted operations to stamp out crude oil theft, pipeline damage, and other illegal activities in the region.

“In total, the three operations led to the deactivation of eight illegal refining sites, with the seizure of approximately 16,040 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,650 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO),” Okoloagu stated.

He explained that the illicit materials were hidden in two ovens, 43 dugout pits, and 18 polythene sacks.

“These operations, conducted under Operation DELTA SANITY II and guided by actionable intelligence, underscore FOB ESCRAVOS’ unwavering commitment to the strategic directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, aimed at eliminating all forms of maritime illegality in Nigeria’s territorial waters,” he said.

Okoloagu provided details of the three operations. “On May 14, 2025, based on credible intelligence, FOB ESCRAVOS operatives uncovered and dismantled two illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino, in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State. The sites contained approximately 5,625 litres of stolen crude oil, stored in one oven and 17 dugout pits,” he said.

The following week, the operatives struck again. “Subsequently, on May 19, 2025, three more illegal refining sites were discovered and dismantled in the same vicinity. This operation led to the recovery of approximately 2,500 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,650 litres of illegally refined AGO, stored in one oven, five dugout pits, and 18 polythene sacks,” he stated.

Okoloagu said the momentum continued with a third operation last week. “Maintaining operational momentum, FOB Escravos personnel conducted a follow-up operation on May 26, 2025, uncovering and deactivating another three illegal refining sites at Oteghele, also in Obodo Omadino. These sites harboured an estimated 7,915 litres of stolen crude oil, concealed in 21 dugout pits,” he said.

“FOB Escravos remains committed to its mandate of disrupting the operations of economic saboteurs and ensuring that Nigeria harnesses the full benefits of its natural resources,” Okoloagu added.

