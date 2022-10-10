Connect with us

Navy destroys vessel arrested with stolen crude in Niger Delta

The Nigerian Navy has destroyed a vessel seized with stolen crude by a private security company commanded by former Niger Delta militant, Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo in the Niger Delta.

The vessel which was loaded with 600 to 650 cubic metres of stolen crude oil in five compartments was arrested alongside its seven-member crew along the creeks in the Niger Delta on October 6.

The Navy personnel set the ill-fated vessel on fire on Warri River at about 3:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon following the confession of the Captain of the ship, Temple Manasseh, that the vessel was carrying stolen crude.

Tompolo, an ex-militant was awarded a controversial contract of N4bn monthly to protect pipeline installations in the Niger Delta.

The Tatinta surveillance team had last week discovered major tapping points on the Trans-Forcados/Ramos Pipeline in Delta State through which International Oil Companies, security officials, oil thieves, and locals allegedly colluded to steal crude oil.

