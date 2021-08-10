Navy dismisses report on killing of personnel in Anambra

The Nigerian Navy on Tuesday described as false reports that two of its personnel were killed by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Some online platforms had reported that two Naval officers were killed by IPOB members in a gun duel at Awkuzu area of Anambra on Monday night.

But the Commanding Officer of the Naval Outpost, Onitsha, Adekunle Okeniyi, who reacted to the report in a statement, said six suspected IPOB members were killed in the operation.

The statement read: “The attention of the Naval Outpost, Onitsha, has been drawn to some false publications that on the 9th August 2001, two naval personnel were killed at Awkuzu during a gun duel with suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members in Anambra State.

“The Naval Outpost, Onitsha, clearly refutes this fake news and wishes to state categorically that none of own personnel suffered any casualty during the gun duel.

“Rather, the troops fought gallantly and were able to repel the attack which resulted in the loss of six suspected IPOB members while others suffered serious injuries.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Naval Outpost, Onitsha, calls for an immediate halt to the circulation of this fake news and wishes to advise the general public to disregard this fake news.”

