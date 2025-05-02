Navy hands over 3 suspects to DSS for illegal arms possession in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy has handed over three suspects to the Department of State Services (DSS) for illegal possession of firearms.

The suspects were found to have also acted as unauthorised security escort aboard the Motor Fishing Trawler (MFT) Olokun VIII by men of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH operating under the Central Naval Command.

The Commander of NNS SOROH, Commodore Omobamidele Akinbami, told journalists on Friday that the arrest followed a boarding operation conducted on March 9 by Forward Operating Base FORMOSO, a sub-unit of NNS SOROH.

He said: “Acting on credible intelligence, naval personnel intercepted the trawler, which was reportedly conveying armed individuals who had fired shots to intimidate local fishermen in Bayelsa waters.”

Akinbami, who spoke through the Executive Officer of NNS Soroh, Navy Capt. Jerry Ayim-Odu, said the boarding team discovered one G3 assault rifle, a pump-action shotgun, and several rounds of ammunition during the operation.



“Preliminary investigations revealed that the captain of the vessel had illegally contracted two members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) as armed escorts, despite their lack of licenses to carry or operate firearms.

“The vessel, its crew, and the two OPC members were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and for engaging in unauthorised security escort services.

“In line with directives from Naval Headquarters, the suspects have been handed over to the DSS for further investigation and possible prosecution,” the commander added.

He warned seafarers against engaging in criminal acts that could threaten the safety and security of Nigeria’s maritime domain.

