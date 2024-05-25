Navy impounds three barges, arrests 7 suspected oil thieves in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy has impounded three barges laden with suspected stolen crude oil at Tunu Community Creek, Ekeremor local government area of Bayelsa State.

The Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH, Commodore Nanmar Lakan, told journalists on Saturday that his command received an intelligence report on the illegal activities in the area and swung into action.

He said seven suspects found on board the barges have been kept in custody pending the conclusion of an investigation into the matter.

According to Lakan, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has lost 25 percent of its daily production in the area to oil thieves.

The commander said two of the barges contained 637,000 litres of fuel each while the third contained 700,000 litres.

He added that an investigation was ongoing to ascertain the owners of the barges and where the products were to be discharged.

