Navy intercepts 90,000 litres of stolen crude oil in Ondo

1 day ago

Men of the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Nigerian Navy, have intercepted a wooden boat laden with 90,000 litres of stolen crude oil at the Araromi riverine community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Commanding Officer, FOB, Capt. Aliyu Usman, told journalists on Friday in Igbokoda that the operation followed credible intelligence on illegal bunkering activities in the area.

Usman said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the crude oil was illegally sourced from abandoned oil well heads located offshore in Igbokoda and was enroute Lagos before the interception.

“On sighting the naval team, the suspects manning the boat fled into the creeks in an accompanying speedboat, evading arrest.

“Navy personnel recovered key items from the intercepted vessel, including three pumping machines, a long discharge hose, and two high-powered outboard engines used for navigation.

“The boat and all recovered equipment have since been processed in line with extant Defence Headquarters regulations.

“The latest interception underscores the Navy’s sustained efforts to curb oil theft and uphold the integrity of Nigeria’s vital oil infrastructure.”

The commander reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s unwavering commitment to protecting the nation’s maritime domain and safeguarding critical national assets.

Opinions

