Navy, police partner to improve security in Lagos

June 26, 2020
The Nigerian Navy and Nigeria Police Force are collaborating to beef up security in Lagos and other parts of the country.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 2 Command, Onikan, DSP Hawa Idris-Adamu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

She said the newly appointed Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Frederick Ogu, paid a courtesy visit to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Zonal Command, Ahmed Iliyasu, during which the proposed collaboration was discussed.

“The FOC said that the reason for the visit was to ensure the sustenance of the existing synergy between the agencies,’’ Idris-Adamu stated.

According to her, Iliyasu reiterated the readiness of the police to synergize with the Nigeria Navy in combating crime and criminality in Lagos.

The PPRO added: “The best practices using community policing strategy will be deployed as well as maintaining a harmonious working relationship with the Nigerian Navy.”

