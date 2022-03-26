Navy rating arrested for stabbing medical doctor in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy has confirmed the arrest of its personnel for allegedly stabbing a medical doctor in Lagos State.

A drunken navy officer had on March 19 stabbed the medical doctor, Owen Edo-Ojo, at Gbamgbala Street in Elegushi, Lekki area of the state.

The Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Navy wishes to inform the general public that the rating in question had been apprehended and detained while due investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances.

“Furthermore, the Commander, NN Ship WEY at Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, paid a visit to Edo-Ojo’s family on March 24, to empathize and confirm the condition of their son.

“Equally, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, has directed that the rating if found culpable will be appropriately punished in line with extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act.

“The Nigerian Navy assured the general public that the service was not unmindful of the place of discipline, professionalism and respect of the civil populace by its personnel in the discharge of their duties.”

