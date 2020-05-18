Navy rescues 18 crew members onboard Chinese vessel, arrests 10

The Nigerian Navy (NN) said on Monday it rescued 18 crew members on board a Chinese vessel, MV HAILUFANG II, from pirates’ attack.

The Commander Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Commodore Ibrahim Shettima, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

He said the crew members comprising Chinese, Ghanaians and Ivoirians were rescued on Thursday.

According to him, the crew members were attacked by pirates off the coast of Cote d’Ivoire.

He said: “I am here to make a brief on the rescue efforts of the Nigerian Navy in a recent pirate attack within the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

“On May 15, a Chinese vessel, MV HAILUFANG II, was attacked by pirates off the coast of Cote d’Ivoire.

“The pirates took control of the vessel and directed the vessel toward Nigerian waters.

“The vessel had 18 crew members, comprising Chinese, Ghanaians and Ivoirians.”

Shettima said the Nigerian Navy was alerted on the attack, adding that it immediately dispatched the NNS NGURU to intercept the vessel.

“On interception of the vessel at about 140nm south of Lagos Fairway Buoy, the pirates refused to comply with the orders of the Navy Ship.

“Hence, the NN had to conduct an opposed boarding of the vessel.

“All the ship’s crew were safely rescued, while the 10 pirates were arrested,” the navy officer added.

