Navy slams supplementary list of recruitment as fake news

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Nigeria Navy (NN) has described as ”fake” a purported list of supplementary candidates in its recruitment from a particular section of the country trending online.

The Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Cdr Suleman Dahun, stated this in a statement on Monday, in Abuja.

Dahun said the list was fake and did not emanate from the NN headquarters.

The director, therefore, advised Nigerians to treat the list as ”a pitiable ploy of mischief makers and idle minds intent on creating ill feelings amongst the Nigerian public thereby stoking sectional and religious sensibilities”.

He added that the NN was currently exploring legal means of seeking redress over the mischievous story

Dahun advised members of the public to visit www.joinnigeriannavy.com for authentic information on NN recruitment exercises.

