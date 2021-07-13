News
Navy slams supplementary list of recruitment as fake news
The Nigeria Navy (NN) has described as ”fake” a purported list of supplementary candidates in its recruitment from a particular section of the country trending online.
The Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Cdr Suleman Dahun, stated this in a statement on Monday, in Abuja.
Dahun said the list was fake and did not emanate from the NN headquarters.
Read also: Navy cancels 65th anniversary celebrations over death of COAS, others
The director, therefore, advised Nigerians to treat the list as ”a pitiable ploy of mischief makers and idle minds intent on creating ill feelings amongst the Nigerian public thereby stoking sectional and religious sensibilities”.
He added that the NN was currently exploring legal means of seeking redress over the mischievous story
Dahun advised members of the public to visit www.joinnigeriannavy.com for authentic information on NN recruitment exercises.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....