Navy uncovers 8 illegal bunkering sites in Ondo

5 minutes ago

The Nigerian Navy has uncovered eight illegal bunkering sites at Obe-Akinboye sea-side community of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Igbokoda, Capt. Aliyu Usman, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Igbokoda.

He said the operation against maritime crime, which was executed by personnel of the base, took place at about 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Usman said: “The discovery was made possible through ‘a robust intelligence network’ and the vigilance of naval personnel in their fight against maritime crime, illegality and economic sabotage within their area of operation.

“Once intelligence was received about the illegal refining camps, the base Quick Response Team stationed at a nearby Naval Security Outpost was immediately mobilised to conduct the raid.”

READ ALSO: Navy confiscates four trucks used for illegal bunkering in Lagos

According to him, the perpetrators flee the area upon sighting the Naval team, abandon the illegal sites.

“Upon inspection, the team uncovered eight illegal refining camps containing several storage tanks and reservoirs filled with an estimated 50,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

“In addition, the camps were equipped with crude oil theft-related equipment, including three wooden boats used to convey the stolen products, pumping machines, and discharge pipes.

“The eight illegal refining sites and associated items were handled in accordance with extant directives from Defence Headquarters,” the commander added.

