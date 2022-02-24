News
NBA announces 23 aspirants vying for Supreme Court bench (See list)
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has announced the list of 23 lawyers vying for the coveted positions of being appointed as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary of the NBA, Dr. Rapulu Nduka, in Lagos.
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, had on Jan. 19 called for nominations of suitable candidates from five geopolitical regions in the country for appointment to the Supreme Court bench.
The zones are South-East, South-South, South-West, North-Central and North-West.
According to the statement, 23 lawyers sent their expressions of interest while urging the public to send in petitions where necessary.
The full list of aspirants signed and released by the Chairman of the NBA Judiciary Committee, Dr. Babatunde Ajibade (SAN), included;
Mr Abugu Oromafunu (SAN)
Mr Achara Ezekwesiri
Mr Ademi-Akpeto Awolowo
Mrs Joy Okungbowa (SAN)
Mr Mahmud Adesina (SAN)
Mr Adolor Onorieukuhakpo,l
Mr Adelekan Ajayi
Mr Ayoola Akande
Mr Ademola Alabi
Mr Nuraddeen Ayagi
Mrs Miannaya Essien (SAN)
Mr Udochukwu Ezeani
Mr Chukwugekwu Ezenwa (SAN)
Mr Omokhuwa Giwa.
Chief Anthony Idigbe (SAN)
Mr Enya Nwocha
Mr Edwin Obiorah (SAN)
Mr Ogbemudia Omoregie
Mr Itoyah Otaru (SAN)
Mr Ujah Oyiwona
Mr Stanley Princewill
Mr Salisu Shuaibu
Mr Kadir Temim.
“The NBA, consequently, requests that members of the bar and the general public who know of any reason why the aspirants should not be considered for appointment to the Supreme Court bench should forward a petition stating their reasons.
“The petition should be received at the National Secretariat of the NBA on or before Feb. 25 in hard copy or by email addressed to [email protected],” the statement read.
