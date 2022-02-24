Connect with us

News

NBA announces 23 aspirants vying for Supreme Court bench (See list)

Published

1 hour ago

on

You must act within the law during operations, Acting CJN tells Nigerian military

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has announced the list of 23 lawyers vying for the coveted positions of being appointed as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary of the NBA, Dr. Rapulu Nduka, in Lagos.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, had on Jan. 19 called for nominations of suitable candidates from five geopolitical regions in the country for appointment to the Supreme Court bench.

The zones are South-East, South-South, South-West, North-Central and North-West.

According to the statement, 23 lawyers sent their expressions of interest while urging the public to send in petitions where necessary.

READ ALSO: NBA charges Buhari, NASS to ensure approval of Electoral Bill in interest of national progress

The full list of aspirants signed and released by the Chairman of the NBA Judiciary Committee, Dr. Babatunde Ajibade (SAN), included;

Mr Abugu Oromafunu (SAN)
Mr Achara Ezekwesiri
Mr Ademi-Akpeto Awolowo
Mrs Joy Okungbowa (SAN)
Mr Mahmud Adesina (SAN)
Mr Adolor Onorieukuhakpo,l
Mr Adelekan Ajayi
Mr Ayoola Akande
Mr Ademola Alabi
Mr Nuraddeen Ayagi
Mrs Miannaya Essien (SAN)
Mr Udochukwu Ezeani
Mr Chukwugekwu Ezenwa (SAN)
Mr Omokhuwa Giwa.
Chief Anthony Idigbe (SAN)
Mr Enya Nwocha
Mr Edwin Obiorah (SAN)
Mr Ogbemudia Omoregie
Mr Itoyah Otaru (SAN)
Mr Ujah Oyiwona
Mr Stanley Princewill
Mr Salisu Shuaibu
Mr Kadir Temim.

“The NBA, consequently, requests that members of the bar and the general public who know of any reason why the aspirants should not be considered for appointment to the Supreme Court bench should forward a petition stating their reasons.

“The petition should be received at the National Secretariat of the NBA on or before Feb. 25 in hard copy or by email addressed to [email protected],” the statement read.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

two × three =

Investigations

Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...