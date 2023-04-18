NBA begs abductors of its former president to release him unhurt

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Tuesday, sent out a passionate appeal to the gunmen that abducted its former president, Mr. Okey Wali (SAN), to release him without harm.

The NBA made the appeal in a statement by its president, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) on Tuesday.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Wali was abducted on Monday after gunmen attacked his convoy in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

“It has come to my attention that one of our respected elders and former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Okey Wali, SAN, was reportedly abducted in the early hours of yesterday, 17 April 2023, after his convoy was attacked along East–West Road, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Mr. Okey Wali, SAN was the 26th president of the NBA and has served this nation in varying capacities, contributing immensely to the growth of the legal practice and in the promotion and entrenchment of the rule of law. He is a known philanthropist who has helped in the development of his community in no small measure.

“I, therefore, hereby plead with the abductors not to harm Mr. Wali, SAN, and make a passionate appeal for his release to his family.

“The NBA stands with and assures his family of our full support in this trying period, even as we join in praying for his safe return home.

“This ugly incident is yet another sad reminder of the weakness in our security system and the failure of successive governments to live up to the Constitutional duty of providing for the welfare and security of all Nigerians.

“We urge the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, to leave no stone unturned as they work towards the safe release of our dear learned friend.”

