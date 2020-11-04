NBA calls on Lagos AG to release #EndSARS protesters

The Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), has been urged to free innocent citizens arrested during the #EndSARS protests.

The Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) made the call in a letter by its chairman, Mr Yemi Akangbe and chairman, NBA Lagos Human Rights Committee, Okey IIlofulunwa.

In the letter dated October 30 and entitled ‘DPP’s Legal Advice on #EndSARS detainees,’ the NBA alleged that over 500 Nigerians were remanded on sundry allegations relating to the #EndSARS protest.

”The remand orders are awaiting legal advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), while the Correctional Service refused to take in the suspects kept in various police stations.

”The association urges the attorney-general to use his good office to ensure that those who are innocent are released immediately.

“We are concerned that given the number of defendants, their right to dignity of human persons as secured under the 1999 Constitution may be imperilled.

“We respectfully request that you use your good office to ensure that those that are innocent are released immediately,” the NBA said.

It also said that there were reports of human rights abuses leading to detention and arraignment of the #EndSARS.

It further noted that the high number of defendants has the potential to clog the justice system.

