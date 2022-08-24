NBA CONFERENCE: Fani-Kayode tags people mocking Shettima’s dressing as ‘disrespectful infidels’

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described Nigerians berating the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, over his dressing to NBA conference as ‘disrespectful infidels’.

Social media users in Nigeria on Monday had mocked the former Governor of Borno over a pair of sneakers on suit he wore to the event.

Other notable eminent Nigerians at the event included the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

Fani-Kayode, who reacted to the development in a series of tweets on Wednesday, said the criticism of Shettima’s dressing was utterly misguided.

He added that Nigerians missed it for mocking him over a mere pair of shoes instead of exalting the profundity of his speeches at the event.

He said: “When grown men in their 40’s, 50’s, 60’s & 70’s take pics in strange garb in an attempt to mock Kashim Shettima, our incoming VP, they do nothing but expose themselves for the infantile, asinine & jobless clowns & godless & disrespectful Phillistines & infidels that they are.

“Nothing reflects the obsessive and narcissistic disposition, sociopathic tendencies, intellectual degeneration and moral turpitude of some of those in our midst than this imbecilic idiocy and repugnant behaviour.

“They behave more like bling-wearing ghetto gangbangers and hoodlum slum Kings than supposedly enlightened, educated, exemplary and civilised adults. They belong in a zoo or better still a jungle filled with wild animals. That is their natural habitat.

“They are nothing but toxic and ravenous beasts and spiritual vampires who seek to feed off the misfortune of others and sap their energy and who live to attempt to ridicule, humiliate and falsely accuse good men in a futile attempt to pull them down.

“They seek to mock Shettima but they only succeeded in exalting him, lifting him up & mocking themselves. Whilst he is displaying his natural & sheer brilliance with his informed commentary & speeches, which were well displayed at the NBA conference where he stole the show.

“And whilst he is on the road to becoming VP, the miscreants are taking selfies of themselves in strange garb in an attempt to undermine & belittle him. Yet whether they continue to do so or not makes no difference to him or those of us that stand with him & BAT in this great quest & mighty battle.

“Whether they like it or not he is on the move & regardless of their antics he is marching on whilst they will continue to take childish little selfles & post them on social media for the rest of their sorry lives in an attempt to find relevance.”

