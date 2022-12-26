NBA fumes over female lawyer killed by police officer in Lagos

The Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA) has condemned the killing of a female lawyer identified as Bolanle Raheem by a police officer.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to the Ajah Police Station in Lagos had allegedly shot Mrs Raheem to death.

The deceased was killed while returning home with her family members from a Christmas outing on Sunday.

The State Police Command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, said the killer police officer had been arrested after he and his team had fled the scene following the shooting.

“The officer involved in the shooting is an ASP; he has been arrested, detained, and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, for further investigations,” Hundeyin said.

The NBA National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Lawal, who reacted to the development in a tweet, described the incident as unfortunate.

Lawal noted that the President of the association, Yakubu Maikyau, was monitoring the situation.

The tweet read: “We are aware of this unfortunate incident. This is yet another crime against a lawyer. Regrettably, our member is gone. The NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau, is right on this and we shall ensure that justice is duly served.”

Mrs Raheem’s death came barely few weeks a 31-year-old man identified as Gafaru Buraimoh of Land Estate, Ajah, was shot dead by a police officer attached to the division.

It was reported that Gafaru was hit by a stray bullet while coming out of SkyMall in the night.

