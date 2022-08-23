NBA issues damning scorecard on penchant of Buhari govt to flout rule of law

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has issued a damning verdict over the current administration’s adherence to the rule of law.

Olumide Akpata, the NBA President issued this scorecard on Tuesday, during an interview on AriseTV, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

In response to the stance of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to the rule of law, Akpata recalled how the President told a cross-section of legal luminaries about the importance of national security at the expense of the rule of law.

According to the NBA President, this utterance sent a very bad signal across the legal community, which is further exacerbated by the alleged penchant of the Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, to flout the law.

Akpata said, “This administration said the rule of law has to take a backseat in the interest of security and some of the lawyers were taken aback by such utterance from the President. It was really problematic which was a bad signal for the NBA. It is a mixed review for this administration. We often appeal to the AGF to adhere to the rule of law but he pays no heed.

“In a nutshell, they have not really done so well and we are hoping that the next administration will improve on this index because the world is watching and need to believe that this country is where there is an expectation that the FG will do the right thing. This is not to say there is total disrespect because there have been instances regarding respect for the rule of law but it can be better.”

Read also:NBA suspends secretary general over alleged misconduct

The NBA President also revealed the reason for the theme of the current conference organized by the body.

The theme ‘Bold Transition’, according to Akpata, was conceived due to the need for a change in the administration of the country, with a lot of changes going on across the world.

He said, “The NBA chose that theme because of those two words and we identified that in the world and Nigeria, there is a transition going on at all levels. We are looking for audacity at the level of the legal profession in Nigeria and the world, which is why we decided to select the theme since we are a notable name in the country’s politics.

“We cannot fold our hands in the face of impending change and this is needed to land on the other side.

“The conference went well and the presidential candidates channeled their ideas regarding moving the country forward. We need to go beyond primordial sentiments and I was impressed with the candor and forthrightness of some of the candidates.

“But it was refreshing to hear them talk about bad leadership and implementation which must be tackled.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now