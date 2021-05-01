NBA makes case for bail of suspects in detention, as JUSUN strike lingers | Ripples Nigeria

The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has issued a mandate to its members regarding frequent visits to Police stations to ensure the bail of suspects detained for minor offences.

The committee gave the directive in a memo by its Chairman, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), signed by its Secretary, Mr Bernard Onigah, and addressed to all NBA chairmen and vice-chairmen on Friday.

Ozekhome disclosed that this directive was necessary due to the ongoing strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) that had stalled activities in courts nationwide.

While stressing that the visits would continue throughout the duration of the strike, he directed the members to undertake frequent visits to police stations within the jurisdiction of their branches.

“You should intervene and ensure that suspects involved in minor offences and petty crimes are granted bail on liberal terms, pending the calling off of strike by JUSUN.

“You should work closely with the Divisional Police Officers and Police Counsel to ensure the protection of the Fundamental Human Rights of Nigerians and also provide advice to the police when necessary and needed.

“This exercise is to continue throughout the duration of the strike as further directed by the chairman,” he said.

The JUSUN are currently on a nationwide strike in agitation for financial autonomy for the nation’s judiciary, an action which has led to a stall in judicial processes and litigations across the country.

