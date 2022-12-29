NBA seeks N5bn compensation for family of murdered pregnant lawyer

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has demanded N5 billion in compensation for the family of slain pregnant lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, who was shot dead by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, on Christmas Day at the Ajah area of Lagos.

The NBA also said it would closely monitor the trial of Drambi to ensure that justice is done.

To this effect, a member of the Lagos branch of the NBA and human rights activists, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has been appointed to lead the monitoring team.

In a statement on Thursday, the NBA said it would adopt the model used during the EndSARS Judicial Panel to obtain compensation to the family of Mrs. Raheem since it was an established fact that her life was terminated illegally by a policeman.

“The NBA Lagos, in conjunction with the NBA President, Mr. Y.C. Mikyau, SAN, has decided to be part of the prosecution of the policeman as part of its efforts towards securing quick and effective justice for the family of the deceased,” the statement said.

“In this regard, the NBA will be partnering with the Ministry of Justice during the trial. Mr. Adegboruwa has in turn obtained relevant briefing from the Hon. Attorney-General of Lagos State and has secured the assurances of an accelerated prosecution once the case file is received from the police.

“The NBA is also seeking monetary compensation for the family of Mrs. Raheem from the government of Lagos State, the Federal Government, and indeed the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission, through its Human Rights Committee.

“The NBA will seek for payment of damages not less than five billion naira in addition to the prosecution of the killer cop,” the statement reads.

