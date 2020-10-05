NBA sets up task force to ensure release of lawyer abducted in Rivers

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday abducted a female lawyer in Rivers State simply identified as Paulette Abisola Ajayi.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Monday that the lawyer was waylaid by the hoodlums who appeared in military camouflage near her apartment at Rumuokurusi, Port Harcourt.

The spokesman of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said the matter had not been officially reported to the command.

Omoni said he heard the lawyer’s abduction from a source, adding that the command had since activated the machinery to ensure the woman’s release.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has set up a task force to secure the release of the lawyer.

Akpata, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said he had spoken with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, the state Attorney-General and the state police command to request their assistance for Ajayi’s safe return.

READ ALSO: RIVERS: Police rescue abducted corps members, 2 others

He said: “Last night, I received reports that Paulette Bisola Ajayi, a lawyer, and daughter of Ngozi Ajayi (also a lawyer) was abducted by at least four gunmen dressed in combat fatigues and dark t-shirts in front of her home in Rumukurushi PH, as she was waiting for her gate to be opened.

“Her mother and others who tried to prevent her from being taken away were brutalised and shot at by these men who eventually dragged Bisola out of her car and took her away in their own car…a white Toyota Venza.

“The increasing spate of such incidents is indeed disheartening. I have spoken to Bisola’s mother to assure her of our support and assistance towards the rescue of her daughter.

“I have also spoken to the Governor of Rivers State, the Attorney-General of Rivers State and the Rivers State Police Command to request their assistance in ensuring the safe return of our colleague.

“I have also set up a Task Force to collaborate with the relevant authorities and do all that is possible to see to Bisola’s speedy release. She will also remain in our prayers.”

Join the conversation

Opinions