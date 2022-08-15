News
NBA suspends secretary general over alleged misconduct
The leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has suspended the general secretary of the association, Mrs Joyce Oduah, from office.
The suspension followed a recommendation contained in a resolution document from the NEC meeting held on Monday.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that nine out of the eleven members who signed the resolution authorizing the suspension also resolved to refer Mrs Oduah to the NBA national executive committee for disciplinary action and to recommend her removal from office for gross misconduct.
The meeting was convened following the receipt of a letter dated 14th August from nine national officers of the NBA calling on the president, Olumide Akpata, to call an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council.
NBA threatens to drag judge to NJC over imprisonment of human rights lawyer
The meeting deliberated extensively on the content of the letter and the weighty allegations against the general secretary, Mrs Oduah and in particular her alleged acts of disobedience to the president, the national executive council of the association and the national executive committee.
However, the president absented himself from the meeting and handed over to the first vice president, John Aikpokpo-Martins, to preside over the meeting.
NEC therefore appointed Uche Nwadialo as acting general secretary pending the pre-conference meeting of the NBA-national executive council slated for Sunday, the 21st of August.
The suspension of Mrs Oduah was connected to a mail mandating members to withdraw notices of proposed amendment to the constitution of the NBA earlier sent out on the 27th and 28th of July by the general secretary and the assistant general secretary.
