NBA tasks Tinubu to tackle brain drain

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been asked to tackle the escalating brain drain the country is currently witnessing.

The Nigerian Bar Association {NBA}, which made the call on Monday, described as a sad reality, the fact that Nigerian-trained professionals excel in various fields abroad but fail to achieve such excellence at home.

NBA President, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau {SAN} said this at the unveiling ceremony of the logo of the 63rd Annual General Conference {AGC} of the association, with the theme; “Getting It Right, Chatting The Course For Nigeria’s Nation Building.”

The ceremony also marked the opening of a portal for the registration of lawyers that would participate in the conference billed to hold from August 25 to September 1.

Maikyau said: “It is our responsibility as lawyers to build this nation, whether we know it or not. No other profession is positioned to take the lead in the recovery and repositioning of the nation than the legal profession.

“We hear stories of how medical practitioners and other resources that came out of this country are doing well outside the country.

“If you go to the aviation industry abroad, they are there. Check the business sector and even NASA, we have Nigerians doing very well abroad.

“What then is happening in this country? Why is it that when we get out of the shores of the country, we excel? There must be something that we are not doing well at home here.”

