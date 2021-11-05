NBA “thoroughly dissatisfied with denials” over raid on Justice Odili’s residence

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has bemoaned the various denials from authorities over culpability and involvement in the raid on the residence of former Justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Odili.

This stance was made known on Thursday by the NBA President, Olumide Akpata, while speaking at the special court session held in honour of a deceased Justice of the Supreme Court, Samuel Oseji, in Abuja.

Akpata expressed the displeasure of the association over the incident and the lukewarm reaction of the relevant authorities to it.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had separately denied authorising the raid or having knowledge of it.

Nonetheless, the NBA President pledged to unravel the circumstances which led to the illegal invasion of Odili’s residence.

“We are thoroughly dissatisfied with the denials emanating from the relevant agencies and departments of government and we have vowed to leave no stone unturned in our bid to unmask all those behind this attack and to bring to justice anyone found culpable, no matter how highly placed,” Akpata said.

He also warned lawyers against disunity in condemnation of attempts to despoil the sanctity of the country’s judiciary.

He said, “The cacophony of often discordant voices emanating from what ordinarily should be one Bar, on this same issue, has almost become comical and those to whom we purport to direct our umbrage may be forgiven for not taking us seriously.

“It serves no useful purpose, after the NBA has clearly articulated a position on such a serious matter, for other groups within the association, whether they be a body of senior or junior advocates, to muddy the waters by embarking on needless road-shows and issuing statements that only serve to portray our association, and indeed our approach to the issue at hand, as uncoordinated and ultimately ineffective.”

