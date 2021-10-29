NBBF postpones election to ‘sort out pending issues’ with Sports Ministry

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has resolved to postpone its 2021 election slated for Saturday, 30th of October in Benin City.

This was a u-turn by the Federation, which had insisted that the election must hold as scheduled despite the earlier postponement by the Ministry of Youth and Sports development (FMY&S).

Rising from its Extraordinary congress held on Thursday via Zoom to discuss the position of the FMY&S, the congress agreed that sorting out pending issues is in the long term interest of the sport in Nigeria.

The meeting was presided over by the NBBF caretaker President, Engr Ahmadu Musa Kida, who admonished the Congress to see that they had a successful elections for the 2021- 2025 tenure.

11 states were absent, but the congress unanimously agreed to postpone the Elective congress “by a few weeks.”

Read Also: NBBF insists election will hold Saturday amid reports of postponement by Sports Ministry

Recall that on Monday, the Ministry of Sports, in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ismaila Abubakar, had called off the elections.

The ministry noted that the decision to suspend the elective congress became necessary to avert further deterioration of the leadership crisis that had engulfed the federation.

“Having reviewed the crisis around the Nigeria Basketball Federation and in consideration of the several attempts by the supervising ministry to resolve the lingering crisis and fractionalisation in the basketball family, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development hereby directs an indefinite suspension of the NBBF Elective Congress scheduled for 30 October, 2021 in Benin City. All concerned Stakeholders are expected to take note and comply,” the statement read.

“This decision is necessary to avert further deterioration of the leadership crisis and towards finding a workable solution to the current disagreements within the federation. The rancour-free development of basketball in Nigeria is of utmost importance.

“The recent elections into the NBBF Board from the various constituencies (zones, NAWIS, Military/Paramilitary, NAPHER.SD etc) stand and those elected remain members-elect.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now