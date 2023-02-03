NBC fines TVC N2m over Tinubu, Keyamo’s comments

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has slammed a N2 million fine on Continental Broadcasting Services Limited, owners of Television Continental (TVC), for airing inflammatory comments.

In a letter dated February 3 and signed by its Director-General, Balarabe Ilelah, NBC mentioned the statement credited to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during one of the party’s campaign rallies and the media briefing by the spokesman of the party’s presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo.

The commission also cited the statement the former Lagos State governor made against the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during APC’s campaign rally in Anambra State.

NBC decried TVC’s “consistent breach” of the Nigeria broadcasting code on its coverage of activities for this month’s general elections.

It expressed regret that the broadcast of hate speech, inflammatory, derogatory, and unfair comments had become a house style on TVC.

The commission also faulted TVC for refusing to give equal coverage to all political parties and directed the media organization to pay the fine within two weeks of receiving the letter.

The letter read: “On 06/01/23 at 12:29 PM, the Joint Media Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council made the following comments while briefing the media. Festus Keyamo: ‘…Obasanjo and Atiku run a criminal enterprise, an empire of fraud in Abuja.

“At the same time that Ahmed Bola Asiwaju was toiling hard, beautifully and meticulously to rebuild Lagos, 2 criminals were stealing money in Abuja at the time… they both stole from the SPV account at that time.’ Speaking about the whistleblower, Micheal Achimugu, he said, ‘We suspect that some goons of Atiku Abubakar are planning to eliminate him and members of his family. In fact, my big brother FFK actually hinted to me about something like that yesterday.

“On 24/01/23 at 03:39 PM, during the APC Presidential Rally in Abia State. The APC Presidential Candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu after telling the public to vote APC under the symbol of broom, went on to make the following comment ‘…Do you know what you do with the rest of them? They are like lizards, cockroaches, and mosquitoes. Just take the broom, wipe them off.

“On 31/01/23 at 02:37 PM, during the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally held in Anambra State. The Party’s Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also made the following remarks: ‘When you hear Atiku use the word Muslim and say ‘Wallahi, Talahi, you know what is in his heart? ‘na lie I lie’. Anytime you hear Atiku say Wallahi Talahi, just reply him say, na lie you lie’.”

