NBC gives foreign broadcasters 30 days to register or be disconnected, prosecuted

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has given foreign broadcasters beaming their signals with offices domiciled in Nigeria to register within 30 days.

The commission also urged Internet Protocol Television as well as others streaming online to register with the commission in order to avoid disconnection and prosecution.

The NBC Director-General, Balarabe Ilelah, issued the warning during the presentation of newly approved licences to 67 broadcast outfits in Abuja on Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had a week ago approved 67 broadcast licences, bringing the total number to 473 in the country.

Ilelah charged the beneficiaries to aim for Nigerian contents, adding those indebted to the Nigerian government should endeavour to pay up to avoid disconnection.

READ ALSO:NBC fines TVC N2m over Tinubu, Keyamo’s comments

NBC boss said: “Broadcasters should note that having a DTT or FM license does not warrant a broadcaster to stream online; they are two different licenses. I will also call on foreign broadcasters who have offices in Nigeria and beam their signals into the country to come forth for registration with the commission within 30 days.

“I must state that NBC is determined to collaborate with security agencies to clamp down on illegal broadcasters in the country. Today, the commission presents provisional approvals to you. I implore you to complement the gesture by promoting our democratic values, national unity and cultural heritage.

“You are also required to reciprocate the gesture by putting the license into use within timeframe provided and act responsibly and in accordance with the Act, Code and other extant laws guiding broadcasting in Nigeria.

“Refusal to pay NBC fee is an economic sabotage and the commission will have no option than to collaborate with security and anti-corruption agencies to redeem the debts.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now