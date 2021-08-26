Politics
NBC queries Channels TV over Ortom’s interview
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has given Channels Television 24 hours to answer a query it served the broadcast organisation over its interview with the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.
Ortom had during the interview condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to approve the review the 368 grazing routes across 25 states in the country to determine the levels of encroachment on the sites.
The governor also accused President Buhari of harbouring a Fulanization agenda in Nigeria, saying the President was in support of the activities of herdsmen terrorizing the citizens across the country.
The Presidency had in a statement on Wednesday accused Ortom of stirring up hatred among the country’s ethnic groups.
READ ALSO: NBC directive to broadcasters on bandits’ activities unconstitutional – HURIWA
Following the development, NBC in a letter titled: “Notice of Infraction,” queried Channels TV specifically for the “inciting, divisive and unfair comments” made by the governor its “Sunrise Daily’ breakfast” programme.
In the letter dated August 24, 2021 and signed by its Director-General, Balarabe Ilelah, NBC said: “The programme which had as guest the Executive Governor of Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom, was observed to contain inciting, divisive and unfair comments which were not thoroughly interrogated by the anchors.”
The regulator maintained that the actions negated Sections 1.10.4, 3.1.1, 3.3.1(b), 3.3.1(e), 3.11.1(a), and 3.12.2 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.
“Consequently, Channels Television is required to explain why appropriate sanctions should not be applied for these infractions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. Your response should reach the Commission within 24 hours of the receipt of this letter,” it added.
