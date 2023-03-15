News
NBC sanctions 25 stations over election coverage
The Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has imposed sanctions on 25 broadcast stations across the country for breaching the broadcasting code during coverage of the 2023 general elections.
The Director- General of the NBC, Balarabe Ilelah, who disclosed this to journalists at a press conference in Abuja, said the agency also gave a final warning to 16 other broadcast stations.
Ilelah said greater punishment awaits the affected stations if they failed to abide by the laws of election coverage during this weekend’s governorship and state house of assembly polls.
READ ALSO: NBC threatens to shut down stations over violation of broadcasting code
He said: “One of the stations was sanctioned for broadcasting the results of the election before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results which contravened section 5.33 of the NBC code.
“17 stations were sanctioned for broadcasting partisan content after the prescribed 24-hour stoppage time by NBC while four stations have been sanctioned for divisive comments.”
