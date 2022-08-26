NBC suspends shutdown of debtor stations

The National Broadcasting Commission on Friday temporarily suspended the shutdown of some broadcast stations for failing to renew their licences.

The commission had last week announced the revocation of licences of African Independent Television (AIT), Silverbird TV, Raypower FM, and Rhythm FM, among others over alleged failure to meet renewal requirements of N2.66 billion.

It also ordered its state offices to liaise with security agencies in their various locations to immediately shut down operations of the affected broadcast stations.

The NBC later extended the enforcement of the revocation order to Wednesday.

In a statement issued by its Director- General, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, the commission said the defaulting stations had responded positively.

The statement read: “Sequel to a follow-up meeting held with Executives of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), and other critical stakeholders in the industry, the commission has decided to temporarily suspend the shutdown of the indebted broadcast stations all over the country.

“We express our profound appreciation to the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, the affected licensees and broadcast stakeholders for their responses and interventions. We, specifically, thank DAAR Communications Limited and Silverbird TV/Rhythm FM for their responses.”

