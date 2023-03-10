News
NBC threatens to shut down stations over violation of broadcasting code
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Friday threatened to revoke licences of broadcast stations that engage in activities capable of undermining peaceful coexistence in the country.
The NBC’s Director-General, Balarabe Ilelah, gave the warning in a statement issued after a meeting with broadcast stations on the coverage of last month’s presidential and National Assembly elections.
The meeting, according to Ilelah, followed reports on post-election tensions in the country.
There were reports of ethnic violence in Lagos following the victory of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the state last month.
The NBC chief cautioned broadcast stations against the promotion of negative conversations posing threats to Nigeria’s corporate existence.
The statement read: “NBC is giving its last warning to broadcast stations and will not hesitate to shut or revoke the license of any when convinced its activities are capable of undermining the peaceful coexistence of the country.
“Any further branches of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code and Act will no longer be tolerated.
“In as much as the commission believes in the freedom of expression, it is also seriously constrained to act decisively on any broadcaster that exploits the fragile peace of our nation.”
