NBS discloses plans to conduct agricultural census

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed plans to conduct a National Agricultural Sample Census, which will provide data on the composition and operations of the sector in Nigeria.

The development was disclosed on Thursday by the Statistician-General of the Federation and CEO of the NBS, Simon Harry, saying it was pertinent to carry out the census, as it would inform policy formulation and project evaluation.

Harry spoke at a stakeholders’ sensitisation workshop on the importance of the census.

According to him, the agricultural sector has significant economic and social benefits for the nation, saying it was necessary to have reliable statistics on the sector.

“It is therefore pertinent that adequate, timely and reliable statistics on the sector are readily available for policy formulation, planning, monitoring and evaluation of the progress of programmes and projects.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s household spending rose to N54.8tr in H1 2021 – NBS

“Thus, the NASC is designed to produce vital primary data on the structural composition and operations of the sector.

“On completion of the census, the result will also form a statistical framework for the conduct of subsequent agriculture surveys in Nigeria,” Harry said.

On her part, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, noted that the census was long overdue, saying it was necessary to have enough statistics that would help the country on its journey to self-sufficiency in food production.

Ahmed noted that the agricultural sector has numerous economic benefits, all of which, are as a result of the recently-implemented policies and programmes of the Federal Government.

“It is as a result of government’s heavy investment and attention to this sector that during the recession brought in by the Covid-19 pandemic and the security challenges encountered in some parts of the country, the sector consistently recorded positive Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers,” she said.

However, she noted that despite the successes recorded in the sector, a lot still needs to be done.

According to her, the breakthroughs recorded in the sector are a result of the availability and subsequent use of the correct data.

Meanwhile, the planned census is coming 28 years after the last one and is set to address the issue, after the hiatus.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now