NBS lists Lagos as Nigeria’s most economically vibrant state with an IGR equal to 26 states’

A new report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has listed Lagos as the most economically vibrant state in the country after it recorded N398.7billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) last year.

The figure, according to the Bureau, was an equivalent of the IGR recorded by a combined 26 states in the country in 2019.

The 26 states – Taraba, Gombe, Kebbi, Ebonyi, Borno, Yobe, Katsina, Ekiti, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Niger, Jigawa, Abia, Zamfara, Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi, Plateau, Benue, Osun, Sokoto, Cross River, Anambra, Oyo, and Edo recorded a combined N375.2billion last year.

Rivers State is second with an IGR of N140.3billion, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with N74.5billion.

Ogun State came fourth with N70.9billion.

Taraba, Gombe and Kebbi which recorded N6.5billion, N6.8billion, and N7.3billion respectively are the states with the lowest IGR in the country.

“The combined revenue generated internally by the 36 states and the FCT in 2019 was N1.33tn,” the report added.

