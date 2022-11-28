NBS to change unemployment data methodology after criticism by Labour ministry

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has announced plans to adjust the methodology used in calculating unemployment figures in Nigeria.

The Statistician-General of the Federation/CEO of NBS, Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran, disclosed this while speaking during a National Sensitisation workshop in Abuja.

According to him, the new method of data collection for the survey would now produce headlines of national estimates of unemployment and other interesting labour force data, using the new hourly definition of one hour a week.

“This new concept and approach of conducting the survey will add new questions on persons employed but not at work, long-term unemployment, job satisfaction, discouraged job seekers, and information on decent work.”

Adediran said the survey, which will be released next year, will have a fresh quarterly listing of selected clusters to avoid attrition.

“This new approach involves data collection from a carefully selected sample of over 35,000 households, spread over a period of 12 months, instead of the large 33,000 sample surveyed every quarter,” he stated.

Read also:Nigerians spend N9.5trn monthly on living expenses —NBS

NBS’s change of approach in unemployment data collection is coming months after the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment accused the NBS of creating “confusion” in its data on the rate of unemployment in the country.

The Federal Ministry of Labour via @LabourMinNG in 2021 tweeted soon after the last unemployment figures were released: “There has been a little confusion there as to the accuracy of data generated by the NBS. So, we want to align everything tomorrow.

“The World Bank says the NBS methodology doesn’t conform with the global standard, especially the ILO (International Labour Organisation) format of arriving at such Employment Index.”

The NBS, in response, said the World Bank has denied making such a statement, and Nigerians can also verify.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now