NBTE discovers 16 illegal polytechnics in Nigeria (See list)

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has discovered 16 illegal polytechnics operating in the country.

Students, who obtained diplomas from the institutions, according to the board, would not be allowed to further their studies, gain employment or be mobilised for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps scheme.

In a report made available to journalists on Saturday, the NBTE said it will collaborate with security agencies to shut down the illegal institutions.

Some of the affected institutions are Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (Ibillo and Ekiti study centres); Kano State College of Health Sciences and Technology, BUK; University of Ibadan Consultancy Services, Ladoke Akintola Technology, Ogbomosho; Kwara State University, Malete study centre; Awgu College of Medical Science and Health Technology, Awgu; Eastern Polytechnic, Port Harcourt (Abuja and Madalla study centres; Interlink Polytechnic, Ijebu-Jesa (Nyanya and Gwagwalada study centres); and Oke Ogun College of Management Science and Technology, Iseyin.

Others are First Mark Innovative School of Technology, Ado-Ekiti (Rufus Giwa Study Centre); Delight College of Health Science and Technology, Minna; Jama’atu School of Health Technology, Zaria; Kanam Unity College of Health Technology, Dengi; Savannah School of Health Technology, Wudil; Owoseni College of Health Sciences, Ijesa-Isu Ekiti; Southern Maritime Academy, Uwheru, Ughelli; Wolex Polytechnic, Ediene Ikot Obio Imo; Ibeku Polytechnic, Ibeku; and Atlas Polytechnic, Uzuakoli.

The board noted that the institutions had not received any operating license from the Federal Government and were operating illegally.

The NBTE is responsible for the monitoring of polytechnics, monotechnics and innovation enterprise institutions.

