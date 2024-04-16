NCAA cracks down on illegal commercial operations by private jet owners

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has cracked down on unauthorized commercial operations by private jets, suspending the permits of three jet operators.

The announcement, made on April 16, 2024, follows a period of heightened surveillance by the NCAA.

These operators were found to be violating the terms of their Permits for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) by carrying passengers or cargo for hire. This practice not only undermines fair competition within the aviation industry but also raises safety concerns, as PNCF jets may not undergo the same rigorous maintenance procedures as commercially licensed aircraft.

The NCAA’s Acting Director-General, Chris Najomo, emphasized their commitment to enforcing regulations. “In line with our zero tolerance for violation of regulations, the Authority has suspended the PNCF of these operators,” he stated.

“The Authority had also deployed its officials to monitor activities of private jets at terminals across the airports in Nigeria.

“As a consequence of this heightened surveillance, no fewer than three private operators have been found to be involved in violation of the annexure provision of their PNCF and Part 9114 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023”.

This incident highlights a potential loophole in Nigerian aviation regulations. PNCF permits are intended for private use, but some operators appear to have been exploiting them for commercial gain. The NCAA’s swift action sends a clear message that such practices will not be tolerated.

The suspension is likely to have a ripple effect within the industry. Other PNCF holders will be on notice to ensure they comply with regulations. Additionally, passengers accustomed to using private jets commercially may face disruptions as the suspended operators cease operations.

The NCAA has also announced a review of all PNCF permits within 72 hours. This move suggests a wider effort to ensure compliance and potentially identify further violations.

