NCAA directs incoming int’l flights to carry only 200 passengers

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Friday directed international flights coming into Nigeria to carry a maximum of 200 passengers.

The Director-General of NCAA, Musa Nuhu, who disclosed this in a memo, however, said there was no limit on the number of passengers leaving the country.

International flight operations resumed in the country on Saturday.

The memo read: “Following the announcement by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on the partial resumption of international flights effective September 5, 2020.

“Kindly note due to the limited number of approved incoming passengers (1,280) allowed daily per each airport, it is not possible to accommodate the requested schedule of airlines.

“The approved schedule is based on a maximum number of 200 passengers per each incoming flight to Nigeria. There is no limit on the number of outgoing passengers.

“Each operator has only one frequency on an approved day of operation irrespective of the capacity of aircraft utilised.”

